10-Minute Arm-Dancing Workout With Amanda Kloots

Move your arms to the beat of the music with this upper-body toning workout from New York Times bestselling author and fitness trainer Amanda Kloots.

During this 10-minute session, you'll work every muscle of your arms, but there is also a full-body track to get your heart rate up.

For an extra challenge, you can add a pair of light free weights.