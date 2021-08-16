TikTok users break down what society expects of them through the 'Nightmare' trend

Women are using a Halsey song to describe the moment they reached their breaking points.This sometimes dark and heavy new TikTok trend is also cathartic.

For the #NightmareChallenge, people lip-sync to Halsey's 2019 hit "Nightmare" .The song calls out sexist expectations for women and how speaking out against them can result in women being labeled a "nightmare" .Now it's an emotional new meme.In the challenge, women lip-sync to the song's lyrics.They also share tragic and intimate moments where they've had to stand up to people who have hurt them."POV: After my abusive stepmom tells me to smile for our 'family' photo, I finally snap," TikToker @joerudwen stated in her caption."POV: the 'perfect' daughter of the 'perfect family' finally snaps after years of keeping up her image in order to make her parents happy," @lkaine said in a video caption