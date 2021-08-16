5 Sneaky Ways Costco Makes You Spend More

Costco may not be so great for budgeting after all.

Here are 5 ways the retail giant gets you to spend more.

1.

They put expensive items in the front of the store , The trick is to go to the sides and back of the stores to find the best value.

.

2.

Long lines, The lack of express checkout makes shoppers buy more to make the wait worth their while.

3.

Cart size, The huge shopping carts entice shoppers to fill them to the brim.

4.

Return policy, Costco's generous return policy ensures long-lasting customer loyalty.

5.

Treasure hunt, Because Costco's stock is not always consistent, shoppers enjoy hunting for their favorite rare items