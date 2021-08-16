Woman shares horrifying results from nightmare hair appointment

TikTok user @itsjayonce222, whose name is Jackie,shared the "worst thing" a salon had ever done toher — and commenters agreed it was horrifying."So this is how I started out, supercute... overall, I think it was pretty cute”.I really, really liked it, just wanted to go lighterfor summer," she said, showing off a picture ofwhat her hair looked like just before the visit.Jackie then showed the look she asked for, whichwas an ashy blonde take on the lob she already had.She then shared the look she ended up with after awhopping eight hours in the salon.

It was lighter, forsure, but looked bleached and the heat had fried it."It's worse than what I had expected.I am so sorry for you!

I hope you didn't have to payfor that," one TikTok user responded.In an update, Jackie shared that her hair now looksa lot better after a few months of intense treatment."It felt so gummy and so melted," Jackie said of her hairafter the product had been washed out at the salon.She told the stylist to please stop working on it,paid for the service then left without tipping her."Look at me.

I can't even look at myself," she said."It took me so long to be able to look in the mirror”