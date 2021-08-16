President Biden on Afghanistan Withdrawal: 'The Buck Stops With Me'

President Joe Biden spoke to the American public on Monday, Aug.
16 to emphasize how the U.S.'s mission in Afghanistan was focused on 'counter-terrorism' not 'nation-building.'
President Joe Biden spoke to the American public on Monday, Aug.
16 to emphasize how the U.S.'s mission in Afghanistan was focused on 'counter-terrorism' not 'nation-building.'
Watch VideoThe Taliban is now retaking the capital of Kabul. And the White House is facing pressure from Republicans who say..
CNN’s Jim Sciutto reacts after President Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan calls the withdrawal from Afghanistan..