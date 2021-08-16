7 Tips for Working From Home

1.

Get to work early.

Even if it feels jarring, simply starting your work first thing after waking up can set the tone for the day.

2.

Structure your day as if you were in the office.

You're your own personal manager at home.

Make sure to be a good one.

3.

You don't always have to stay at home.

If your home office space is not cutting it, a coffee shop or the library (any place with wifi) can help you keep on track.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this may not always be possible.

.

4.

Use meal prep to keep focused and productive.

Prepare your meals at night so that you don't lose work time during the day.

5.

Don't forget to interact with other humans.

Working from home doesn't have to be solitary confinement.

Make sure to speak to your co-workers through video or on the phone.

.

6.

Use that load of laundry as a work timer.

Before you allow yourself to throw a load in the dryer, use the start and finish time to help keep you on track with your to do list.

7.

Plan (and take) clear breaks, and have a definitive end time.

Step away from your desk when you take a break.

Use an alarm to remind yourself that the work has come to en end