Gunfight At Dry River Movie

Gunfight At Dry River Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The closing years of the nineteenth century Old West.

Dry River tells the story of a Mexican border town ravaged by severe drought, with the only water source controlled by a family of American renegades on the trail for a legend of lost gold.

When a Mexican stranger arrives to reclaim his father’s land, a violent confrontation will cause the lives of all to be forever transformed.

Cast: Charlie Creed-Miles, Michael Moriarty, Ann Mitchell, Joshua Dickinson, Isabella Walker Available in THEATERS, on DIGITAL and ON DEMAND, September 10th.