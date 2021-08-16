Spirit Untamed The Movie - Tutorial - How To Make a Ukulele

Spirit Untamed The Movie - Plot Synopsis: Spirit Untamed is the next chapter in the beloved franchise full of adventure, family and friendship.

Free-spirited Lucky Prescott moves to Miradero to join her estranged father.

She is decidedly unimpressed with the sleepy town until she discovers a unique tie to her late mother, who was a fearless horse-riding stunt performer.

She quickly forms a bond with a wild mustang named Spirit and makes two new pals who love horses as much as she does.

When a heartless wrangler plans to capture Spirit and his herd, Lucky and her friends set off on an epic journey to rescue the horse who has given her an unbreakable connection to her mother's legacy.

Own Spirit Untamed: The Movie 8/17 on Digital, 8/24 on Blu-ray & DVD