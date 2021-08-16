LUST Movie

LUST Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A famous crime writer becomes a victim after a crazed fan brutally attacks her.

Isolated in her apartment she tries to recover but continues to feel threatened after experiencing strange events.

Her psychiatrist believes that it's all in her mind, a result of post-traumatic stress, but convinced that her attacker is stalking her she resorts to extreme violence to protect herself.

Directed by Severin Eskeland (Detour) and starring Magdalena From Denis, Sondre Krogtoft Larsen and Damian Gallagher, this unique blend of ultra-violent giallo and Nordic noir thriller made a splash on the festival circuit with screenings at Fantasporto - (Portugal), Bloody Weekend (Denmark), Weekend Of Fear (Germany), Night Visions (Finland) and Dublin Horrorthon (Ireland).