Taylors man identified as suspect killed after I-26 carjacking, chase, deputy shooting, coroner says

ANYTHING SUSPICIOUS YOU’RE ASKED, TO CALL THE PICKENS COUNTYSHERIFF'S’OFFICE.TONIGHT, WE NOW KNOW THE NAME OFA MAN SHOT AND KILLED DURING ACONFRONTATION WITH DEPUTS.IETHE NEWBERRY COUNTY SHERIFF’SOFFICE SAYS IT HAPPENED SUNDAYON I-26 AT MILE MARKER 91.DEPUTIES SAY A DRIVER STOPPED TOHELP AN OVERTURNED CAR, WAS THENCARJACD.THIS LED TO A CHASE.DEPUTIES SAID DURING THE CHASE,THE SUSPECT IDENTIFIED AS40-YEAR-OLD JOHN WALDEN OFTAYLORS INTENTIONALLY HIT ADEPUTY’S VEHICLE.WHEN THE CHASE ENDED, PUTIESDESAY WALDEN GOT OUT OF THE CAR,AND CHARGED AT THEM.AUTHITORIES SAID, THAT’S WHEN ADEPUTY SHOT AND KILLED HIM.THE DEPUTIES INVOLVED WERE NOTHURT.SLED IS INVESTIGATING