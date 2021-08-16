Tracking the Tropics | August 16 evening update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

This is an abc action.

Newupdate sponsored by handymeverybody maybe see actionDennis phillips.

We are trfred has now moved inland.down and as it does, the twill be the biggest issueand Georgia.

They've alreathe last couple of weeks.be some flash flooding isssouth I think for us in thmorning showers along thewill give way to more of ato normal kind of a forecaback to where they shouldof the week.

In fact low tmore of those late day stoto Elsa and fred over theeventually near florida bylatter half of the week.

Tto be the case.

It's takinsoutherly trip and in doinday four and five, you allchange.

So right now the fwill block this from goingif it plays out that way.to florida.

New tropical sAndre goodbye Andre.

No throofing.

Our family has behomeowners for over 40 yeato take shortcuts and provno shortcuts.

We send outinspector to provide a frequote for your needs and n