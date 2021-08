Poor People's Campaign protests relocation of homeless people

ZOE LOFGREN A TODAY'S EVENTWAS THE LAST STOP OF NEWSOM'SVOTE NO WEEKEND OF ACTIONCAMPAIGN.I'M A CANCER.

THESACRAMENTO, POOR PEOPLE'SCAMPAIGN PROTEST AT A HOMELESSENCAMPMENT ALONG STOCKTONBOULEVARD THIS MORNING.THEY'RE DEMANDING THE CITY OFSACRAMENTO AND PROPERTY OWNERSTOPPED MOVING PEOPLE OFF OFPROPERTIES LIKE THE ONE YOUSEE BEHIND THE FENCE IN THISVIDEO THEY'RE ALSO CALLING ONTHE CITY TO PROVIDE MORESHELTER SPACE FOR PEOPLEEXPERIENCING HOMELESSNESSESPECIALLY AS THE DELTA VERYBEGINS TO SPREAD MORE INUNHEALTHY SMOKE FILLS THEREGION THE LOT BEHIND THEENCAMPMENT IS THE SECOND LOTWITHIN 2 BLOCKS THAT HOUSESPEOPLE HAVE BEEN FORCED OFF OFIN THE PAST 2 YEARS THE OLDSAN JUAN MOTEL SITE WASCLEARED OUT SEVERAL YEARS AGOAFTER IT HAD BECOME A TENTCOMMUNITY FOR ABOUT 200 PEOPLEADVOCATES TELL US THEY'VE BEENCOMING OUT TO THIS ENCAMPMENTON STOCKTON BOULEVARD ANDTRYING TO CONNECT PEOPLE WITHRESOURCES FOR MONTHS NOW.WE WOULD LIKE THE PEOPLEHERE TO BE IN APRIL I WALKEDUP AND DOWN THIS CORRIDOR.

IPRESENTED 15 NAMES TO PEOPLEWHO WANTED TO BE NONE OF THOSEFOLKS HAVE BEEN HOUSE TO MYKNOWLEDGE MOST OF ARE STILLHERE.

SO EVEN IF THESE PEOPLEARE MOVED THERE'S NO PLACE FORTHEM TO BE MOVED TO.OTHERS DISAGREE THESEADVOCATES SAY THEY SUPPORT THEMAYOR'S NEW HOMELESS HOUSINGPLAN JUST APPROVED LAST WEEKBUT THEY THINK IT WILL TAKETOO LONG TO ACTUALLY DELIVERHELP THEY'D LIKE TO SEE SITESLIKE THE EMPTY LOTS ALONGSTOCKTON BOULEVARD OPEN BACKUP AND BATHROOMS HANDWASHINGSTATIONS AND DUMPSTERS BROUGHTIN.

