AP: COVID-19 Booster Shots To Be Recommended For All Americans

The shots will reportedly be recommended eight months after people receive their second shot.
US To Recommend COVID Vaccine Boosters At 8 Months
WBZ CBS Boston
U.S. experts are expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans.
The shots will reportedly be recommended eight months after people receive their second shot.
U.S. experts are expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans.
Dr. Anne Liu with Stanford Health Care talks about the new CDC approval of a COVID vaccine booster shot with KPIX 5's Juliette..