Sisolak provides updated mask, vaccine guidance for events

Steve Sisolak announced larger venues in Nevada with a capacity of 4,000 or more can amend the mask requirements for those who are fully and partially vaccinated.

GOVERNOR SISOLAK... IS GIVING THE GREEN LIGHT... TO LARGE VENUES... TO REQUIRE VACCINES. THE ANNOUNCEMENT COMING... JUST WITHIN THE HOUR... AT THE GRANT SAWYER BUILDING DOWNTOWN. 13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER.... JOHN DOMOL WAS THERE... FIRST OFF, THE GOVERNOR WANTS TO MAKE IT CLEAR THAT THIS IS NOT A MANDATE. AND PROVIDED BIG-TICKET VENUES WITH TWO OPTIONS. EVENT OPERATORS CAN CONTINUE FOLLOWING THE CURRENT MASK REQUIREMENTS OR THEY CAN NOW REQUIRE PROOF OF VACCINATION... AND LIFT THE MASK REQUIREMENTS FOR FULLY VACCINATED GUESTS. THIS WOULD BE FOR EVENTS HOSTING AT LEAST 4,000 PEOPLE, AND IT'LL BE UP TO THE EVENT OPERATORS TO MANAGE IT. PARTIALLY VACCINATED WOULD STILL HAVE TO WEAR MASKS, WHEREAS NON-VACCINATED WOULD NOT BE GRANTED ENTRY. "I don't know what venue operators if any are going to choose to pursue it. I hope that they will because one it's going to really increase our number of vaccines that we give out and two it will be a great environment for people."

THIS NEW DIRECTIVE WILL GOES INTO EFFECT TODAY. AND PLAN IS TO OPEN THIS UP TO SMALLER BUSINESSES IF IT'S SUCCESSFUL.