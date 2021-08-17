California Dreaming - Battista hits the open road as it makes dynamic debut in the US

The world’s first pure-electric hyper GT, the Automobili Pininfarina Battista, has made its dynamic debut in production form on the roads of California.

As part of a packed programme of events around Monterey Car Week, the Battista’s first road outing marks the beginning of a new chapter in the story of Automobili Pininfarina.

The debut of the production-spec Battista will give US clients a first chance to experience its 1,900 hp performance and to take in its striking Black Exposed Signature Carbon bodywork – exquisitely crafted at Automobili Pininfarina’s manufacturing facility in Cambiano, Italy, and created under the recently announced bespoke personalisation programme.

The exposed bodywork and precision polished Impulso forged aluminium alloy wheels are complemented by an exquisitely tailored interior featuring optional Pilota seats finished in sustainable black leather and quilted Iconica Blu Alcantara upholstery, with Iconica Blu contrast stitching, complemented by the Interior Jewellery Pack finished in brushed aluminium anodised in black.