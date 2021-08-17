Lamborghini London Delivers the 15,000th Urus Super SUV

In late July, Lamborghini announced it had produced the 15,000th example of its Urus Super SUV since it launched in 2019.
Now, just a few weeks later Lamborghini London – a part of the H.R.
Owen Group – has delivered the very special Urus to its new owner.
Wearing chassis number 15,000, this Urus is a Graphite Capsule edition wearing a combination of Grigio Keres Matt grey and Verde Scandal.
These vibrant, gloss-finish colors bring sharp contrast to specific exterior details, accentuated by the gloss black rear diffusor and 23-inch Taigete rims. The Urus Graphite Capsule’s two-tone interior is here finished in Nero Ade and Verde Scandal, bringing the owner’s personal style sharply into focus with the perforated and ventilated Alcantara® seats, the signature hexagonal Q-citura stitching, the embroidered logo, plus the matte-finish carbon fiber inserts and the black anodized aluminum details.
The Urus features a 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbo engine delivering 650 hp at 6,000 rpm and 850Nm of maximum torque already at 2,250 rpm.
Capable of accelerating from 0-62mph in 3.6 seconds, 0-124mph in 12.8 seconds and with a top speed of 190mph it is one of the fastest SUVs in the world.