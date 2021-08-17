Hyundai N - Never just drive

The seven-part video series “Hyundai N in Europe” will take you into the world of N, Hyundai’s high-performance cars that are outfitted with engines especially tuned for high responsiveness and excellent power output.

There’s more to driving than just getting from A to B.

That’s why Hyundai’s N models have been developed from the ground up to provide more than just high performance or faster lap times.

N stands for maximum fun, both on and off the racetrack, reflecting the N brand philosophy: Never just drive.