Wake Up Call: 100-year-old veteran dances into Tuesday

Credit: WCVB
Duration: 00:49s 0 shares 1 views
Tuesday's Wake Up Call comes from a 100-year-old dancer!

♪ANTOINETTE: HOW ABOUT THIS?FOR THIS MORNING’S WAKE UP CALLHELPING US DANCE OUR WAY INTOTUESDAY THIS IS 100-YEAR-OLDWORLD WAR TWO VETERAN CHARLIEBRIDGHAM DANCING AT THE BRANCHESOF NORTH ATTLEBORO WHERE HE ISRESIDENT.HIS FAMILY SENDING US THISVIDEO.LOOK AT MHI GO!DO: I’M GUESSING THE DANCINGIS HELPING HIM STAY YOUNG.ANTOINET:TE SO THAT IS THE KEY.KELLY

