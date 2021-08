AirBnB rental a windowless dungeon

A local woman said she can't get her money back after she reserved an AirBnB for one night that she then found out was a "dungeon." Consumer reporter John Matarese investigates.

NOEL SHORTNEEDED A ROOM IN ST LOUIS....AS PART OF HER COLLEGEINTERNSHIP FOR THE UNIVERTY SIOF KENTUCKY.

SOHE SBOOKED A ROOM IN THIS CUTEHOUSE SHE FOUND ONAIRBNB."It didn't really haveanything describing thebedroom itself, it only reallydescribed the house and saidoh there is a bedroom."BUT WHEN SHE ARRIVED FORHER TWO MONTH SUMMERSTAY...SHE FOUND THIS TY INBASEMENT ROOM WITH NO WINDOWSOR DOOR TO THE OUTSIDE.NOEL SAID THELISTING SAID NOTHING ABOUT ITBEING A LOWER LEVEL ROOM.....LIKE YOU SEE HERE....WITH NOEGRESS, NO WINDOW, AND NO AIRCONDITIONINGVENT."It doesn't have windows,it doesn't have a ven t.Youcouldn't tell that from theone photo provided."WHEN SHE TOLD HERPARENTS....THEY BEGGED HER TOMOVE, BECAUSE A RELATIVERECENTLY HAD A HOUSE FIRE THATCOULD HAVE TRAPPED SOMEONE INTHE BASEMENT."We had someone in our familywhose house had a fire, so itwas a very recent, verypersonal experience."WE CHECKED WITHAIRBNB...BUT IT HAS NO RULESABOUT BASEMENT ROS.OMBUT IT SA ALL YSROOMSMUST MEET LOCAL CODES....AND ALMOST EVERY CITY IN THEUSREQUIRES A BASEME NTBEDROOMTO HAVE A DOOR TO THE OUTSID E,OR A WINDOW 24 INCH HIGH TOALLOW ESCAPE.

BUTSHE SAYS T HELANDLORD WOULDNOT GIVE HER ANY MONEYBACK."She said that she had acancellation policy, and if Iwere ctoancel I would have topay for the next 30 days ."SO NOEL PAID....FORWHAT SHE DESCRIBES AS ANAIRLESSDUNGEON.WE HAVE CONTACTEDAIRBNB AND ASKED THEM TOINVESTIGATE...AND REFUND NOELSMONEY IF THIS ROOM IS NOT UPTO CODE.

MEANTIME....RESEARCH YOUR ACCOMMODATIONSCAREFULLY SO YOU DONT WASTEYOUR MONE JY.M WCPO 9 NEWS.