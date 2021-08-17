Bob Dylan accused of abusing minor in 1960s

An unnamed woman has sued folk singer-songwriter Bob Dylan, alleging he sexually abused her after giving her drugs and alcohol in 1965 when she was 12 years old.

An unnamed woman on Friday filed a civil lawsuit with New York's Supreme Court claiming Dylan abused her when she was only 12 years old.

According to the lawsuit, the abuse happened back in the 1960s when Dylan was in his 20s.

The woman is suing him for unspecified damages.

Only identified by the initials J.C., the plaintiff said Dylan gave her drugs and alcohol, then abused her at his New York Apartment over a period of six weeks She said the experience left her "emotionally scarred and psychologically damaged to this day." She submitted her lawsuit just ahead of a New York state deadline.

A law passed in 2019 opened a year-long window allowing people to file legal claims involving allegations of child sexual abuse.

Claims that, in the past, were barred under the statute of limitations.

Dylan was one of the most influential artists of the rock era.

His hits include the classics "Blowin' in the Wind" and "Like a Rolling Stone." The 80-year-old singer's accomplishments include a Nobel prize for literature, which he received in 2016.