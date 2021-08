Immunocompromised people can seek 3rd shot in Johnson County starting today

TODAY-- CERTAINRESIDENTS IN JOHONNSCOUNTY CAN STARTRECIEVING THEIR THIRDCOVID-19 SHOT.KSHB 41 NEWS REPORTERDAN COHEN IS LIVEOUTSIDE A JOHNSONCOUNTY HEALTHDEPARTMENT VACNECICLINIC IN MISSION WITHWHAT YOU NEED TOKNOW.TAYLOR AND LINDSAY,THOSE WHO AREMODERATELY ORSEVERELYIMMUNOSUPPRESSED AREELIGIBLE FOR A THIRDDOSE OF THE PFIZERR OMODERNA VACCINEST ATHIS MISSION VACCINATIONCLINIC AT 61ST AND LAMAR.THIS HAS BEEN A REGULARTALKING POINT THE LASTFEW WEEKS DUNGRI THEUNIVERTYSI OF KANSASHEALTH BRIEFING DURINGTHIS CURRENT DELTA-DRIVEN SURGE, AND THEYSAY NEW STUDIES ONTRIALS ONIMMUNOCOMPROMID SEPATIENTS HAVE SHOWNGOOD RESULTS.What they saw as itcontinued to be very se.afAgain, I thi inkt's one morepoint especially if you'revaccine hesitant or worriedabout safety.

The erare peoplewho are clamoring to get athird dose or additional doses,because they know it's safe sosafety continues to not be afactor here.WHILE JOHNSON COUNTYIS OFFERING THIS THIRDMRNA VACCINEOS DETHROUGH THEIR HEALTHDEPARTMENT, IT IS ALSOWORTH NOTING THATLARGE CHAIN PHARMACIESLIKE HYVEE, CVS, ANDWALGREENS ARE ALSOOFFERING THIRD DOSESTO THEIMMUNOCOMPROMISED,SO TAYLOR AND LINDSAY,THOSE OUTSIDE OFJOHNSON COUNTY WHOARE ELIGIBLE IN THISSPECIFIC POPULATION CANGET THEIR THIRD SHOTTOO.DAN, WHAT ARE THECONDITIONS THATOFFICIALLY MAKESOMEONEIMMUNOCOMPROMISEDAND ELIGIBLE FOR THISTHIRD VACCINE DOSE?WE'LL PUT THOSEQUALIFICATIONS ON THESCREEN FOR YOU NOW...Been receiving active cancertreatment for tumors orcancers of the bloodReivceed an organ transplantand are taking medicine tosuppress the immune systemReceived a stem celltransplant within the last 2years or are taking medicineto suppress the immunesystemModerate or severe primaryimmunodeficiencyAdvanced or untreated HIVinfectionActive treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or otherdrugs that may suppress yourimmune responseFOR THE REST OFAMERICANS-- PRESIDENTBIDEN IS EXPECTED TOANNOUNCE THAT MOSTAMERICANS SHOULD GETCOVID BOOSTER SHOTSEIGHT MONTHS AFTERBECOMING FULLYVACCINATED.THE PLAN IS STILL BEINGDEVELOPED AND COULDBE ANNOUNCED AS SOONAS THIS WEEK.THE PRESIDENT'S PLANWOULD INVOLVEADMINISTERING THIRDSHOTS OF THE PFIZER ORMODERNA COVID-19VACCINES BEGINNING INMID- TO LATE SEPTEMBER,PENDING AUTHORIZATIONFROM THE FDA.OFFICALS ARE STILLGATHERING DATA FORJOHNSON AND JOHNSON'SVACCINE, BUT AT THIS TIMETHEY WOULD NOT GET THEBOOSTER.PFIZER ANNOUNCEDMONDAY THAT THEY HADSUBMITTED THEIR DATAO TTHE FDA TO SUPPORT THEUSE OF A COVID-19VACCINE BOOSTER.THEIR DATA SHOWS THATA THIRD DOSE PROVIDESSIGNIFICANTLY HIGHERANITBODY RESPONSEAGAINS THE INITIAL STRAINOF THE CORONAVIRUS, ASWELL AS THE DELTA ANDBETA VARIA