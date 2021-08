UK Afghan evacuation chief says Kabul airfield 'much calmer'

Vice Admiral Sir Ben Key, the individual co-ordinating the UK evacuation of Afghanistan, says the airfield has been restored and is now "much calmer".

They remain, however, aware of the "dynamic political situation" across Kabul and the uncertainty prevailing in the city.

Report by Edwardst.

