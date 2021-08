Afghanistan's first female mayor, Zarifa Ghafari waits for the Taliban to killher | Oneindia News

Afghanistan's first and youngest female mayor, Zarifa Ghafari is sure that she along with her family will be killed by the Taliban.

Zarifa Ghafari gained political significance in 2018 by becoming the first and youngest female mayor of the country's Maidan Wardak province.

Her father General Abdul Wasi Ghafari was gunned down by the militants on 15 November last year.

#Taliban #FemaleAfghanMayor #ZarifaGhafari