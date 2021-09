Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s statue vandalised in Lahore| Oneindia News

Statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh inside high security Lahore Fort complex was vandalised by members of radical group Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan.

The nine-feet statue, made of cold bronze, was unveiled at the Lahore Fort in June 2019 to mark the 180th death anniversary of the Maharaja.

