Camila Cabello Spills 24 Random Facts

Camila Cabello is as real as they come.

She’s already stolen half of our hearts by dropping hit singles left and right.

Now, we get to watch her go from pop princess to real princess in 'Cinderella' this fall.

We already know that this fiery singer has enough stage presence to light up an auditorium, so seeing her on the big screen in her very own feature film will be nothing short of magical.

Despite what you may read online, Cabello reminds us that we don’t *really* know anything about her.

We sat down with this talented powerhouse for this month’s cover issue to learn more.

Just like the rest of us, Cabello is still figuring sh*t out and asking her mom all of the questions.

Check out the video above to learn some random facts about this multi-hyphenate star.

P.S.

Can she please let us know when her pretend autobiography is available for pretend-presale?