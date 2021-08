Mermaids taking over South Haven at Merfest International

BE ABLE TO NOT ONLY SEE AMERMAID... BUT MANY OF THEM!THE MERMAID MEGAFEST IS COMINGTO SOUTH HAVEN THISWEEKEND.

JOINING US THISMORNING,FROM DRY LAND?

IS LINDSAY NITZWITHMORE.

GOOD MORNING.1.

WHO DOES THE FESTIVAL CATERTO?

2.

WHAT HAPPENS AT AMERMAIDFESTIVAL?

ISLAND MOON PARTY,BOOKREADINGS, LIVE MERMAIDS, LIVEBANDS, DRONE LIGHT SHOW3.

VENUE AT LAKE ARVESTA/ LAKEARVESTA'S AMENITIES4.

WHAT THE FESTIVAL IS ABOUT?SAFETY TRAINING, ECO AWARENESS,AND MAGICAL EXPERIENCES 5.SPECIAL APPEARANCES OFTHE AQUA PERFORMANCE GROUP,CIRCUS SIREN POD, MISSMerfest Internatinoal 202106464 Arvesta Drive, South HavenAugust 20th - 22nd $20 forgeneral admission ,$70 allaccess- festival pluspark amenitiesmerfestinternational.com 1-833-MER-BOOK /1-833-637-2665