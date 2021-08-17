Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Agriculture & Farm Products, Defense Stocks

Credit: Market News Video
Duration: 01:08s 0 shares 1 views
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Agriculture & Farm Products, Defense Stocks
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Agriculture & Farm Products, Defense Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, agriculture & farm products shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.3%.

Leading the group were shares of The Andersons (ANDE), up about 8.3% and shares of Sundial Growers (SNDL) trading flat on the day.

In trading on Tuesday, agriculture & farm products shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.3%.

Leading the group were shares of The Andersons (ANDE), up about 8.3% and shares of Sundial Growers (SNDL) trading flat on the day.

Also showing relative strength are defense shares, up on the day by about 0.1% as a group, led by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS), trading up by about 3.5% and Astrotech (ASTC), trading higher by about 0.2% on Tuesday.

Related news coverage

Advertisement