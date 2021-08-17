Biden stands by decision to withdraw from Afghanistan

Overnight the Taliban announcing a general amnesty for all Afghans and urged women to join its government.
This after thousands were seen trying to escape Afghanistan with some chasing U.S. planes as they taxi for takeoff.
Overnight the Taliban announcing a general amnesty for all Afghans and urged women to join its government.
This after thousands were seen trying to escape Afghanistan with some chasing U.S. planes as they taxi for takeoff.
Bradley Blackburn reports President Biden says he doesn't regret his decision to withdraw the military from Afghanistan, even..