5 of the Most Incredible Thrift Store Finds

5 of the Most Incredible , Thrift Store Finds.

In honor of National Thrift Shop Day, here are five treasures found in thrift stores, according to MoneyWise.

5.

, Sean and Rikki McEvoy discovered the $0.58 sweater they bought actually belonged to legendary football coach, Vince Lombardi.

5.

, Sean and Rikki McEvoy discovered the $0.58 sweater they bought actually belonged to legendary football coach, Vince Lombardi.

4, A buyer’s $13 “costume jewelry” turned out to be a 26-carat diamond ring worth nearly half a million dollars.

.

3, Ted Horton’s inexpensive gag gift turned out to be a Jackson Pollock art piece worth millions.

3, Ted Horton’s inexpensive gag gift turned out to be a Jackson Pollock art piece worth millions.

2, A German student’s flea market sofa bed turned out to have an unknown artist’s painting inside from the early 1600s.

1.

, John Richard’s handbag with Elvis Presley’s face on it turned out to be one of ten rare Andy Warhol designs.

1.

, John Richard’s handbag with Elvis Presley’s face on it turned out to be one of ten rare Andy Warhol designs