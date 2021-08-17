Happy Birthday, Robert De Niro!

Robert Anthony De Niro Jr. 8turns 77 years old today.

Here are five fun facts about the famous actor.

1.

The committed actor paid his dentist thousands to ruin his teeth for his role in ‘Cape Fear,’ and later paid to have them fixed.

2.

His first role was as The Cowardly Lion in a stage production of ‘The Wizard of Oz’ when he was just 10 years old.

3.

De Niro and Marlon Brando are the only actors to win an Oscar for portraying the same character.

4.

He once held a world record for the Most Weight Gained for a Movie after gaining 60 pounds for ‘Raging Bull.’.

5.

The private star rarely does interviews.

