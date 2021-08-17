TikTok doctor warns against common shower habit

There have been countless articles written upabout the pros and cons of peeing in the shower.Enter Dr. Alicia Jeffrey-Thomas, a doctor ofphysical therapy with 465,000 TikTok followers.“If you pee in the shower, or turn on the faucetor turn on the shower and then sit on the toiletto pee while the shower is running, you’re creatingan association in the brain between the sound ofrunning water and having to pee”.The doctor added that this subconscious linkcould potentially cause "leak issues”.This is especially bad for those "assigned femaleat birth" who aren't "designed to pee standing up”."Your pelvic floor isn’t going to relaxappropriately, which means that you aren’t reallygoing to be emptying your bladder super well”.One commenter argued that the soundof a toilet flushing or even the sound of peeingat all should trigger the same effect ."Conditioning requires positive ornegative reinforcement," anotherTikToker replied.

"The stimulus [must]happen before, not during [or after]”.Translation: You flush a toilet after you'redone peeing, and the peeing itself is the actionbeing conditioned, so it can't trigger itself."Here I was thinking I was being useful andsaving water,” one viewer added