USWNT’s Carli Lloyd Announces International Retirement

The two-time Women's World Cup winner announced her retirement on Aug.

16.

I would like to thank U.S. Soccer for helping to provide the opportunities and memories that will last a lifetime.

I am forever grateful to have represented the crest and to be able to play for my country for the last 17 years, Carli Lloyd, via statement.

I will continue to support and cheer this team on and continue to find ways to help grow the game and inspire the next generation, Carli Lloyd, via statement.

With 128 international goals and two Olympic gold medals, Lloyd will end her career as the second-most-capped player in world soccer history.

Her international goals are the fourth most in USWNT history.

She also holds the team record for most Olympic goals and is third in the team's history for most WWC goals.

According to ESPN, she is one of only four international soccer players who've played 300 or more times for their country.

Behind Mia Hamm, Lloyd is the second American to win the FIFA Women's Player of the Year Award twice.

Lloyd's last international play will be the USWNT fall friendlies.

Her club play will come to a close at the end of the NWSL season