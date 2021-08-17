Tim Tebow's NFL Comeback Ends With Release From Jacksonville Jaguars

Tim Tebow's NFL Comeback Ends, With Release From Jacksonville Jaguars .

The news comes just days after his disappointing debut as an NFL tight end.

Fox Sports reports that Tebow confirmed the news in a tweet.

Thankful for the highs and even the lows, the opportunities, and the setbacks.

I’ve never wanted to make decisions out of fear of failure and I’m grateful for the chance to have pursued a dream, Tim Tebow, via Twitter.

Thank you to the Jaguars organization and everyone who has supported me in this journey.

And we know that…God works all things together for good.

Romans 8:28, Tim Tebow, via Twitter.

Tebow's performance in the Jaguars' August 15 loss against the Cleveland Browns garnered negative attention on social media.

According to Fox, Tebow's 5 years away from football and the switch from quarterback to tight end proved to be too much.

In 2010, Tebow was selected by the Denver Broncos in the first round of the draft.

He led the team to a playoff victory in his second season.

His NFL career also included time on the New York Jets, New England and Philadelphia.

His NFL career also included time on the New York Jets, New England and Philadelphia