Addison Rae On Transitioning From TikTok To Acting In 'He's All That'

TikTok star Addison Rae is making her Netflix movie debut with "He's All That" on Aug.

27.

ET Canada's Morgan Hoffman caught up with the social media sensation to chat not only about the pressure of making the leap from app to acting, but doing it in a modern-day retelling of a beloved '90s classic.