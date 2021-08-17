Credit: In The Know Wibbitz

Breastfeeding and nutrition: What foods should you eat while nursing?

When breastfeeding, it’s important for new parents to get plenty of nutrients!

Here are five types of foods you should supplement your diet with while nursing.1.

Protein-rich foods.Eggs, dairy, lentils, beans and lean meats are all great sources of protein.

Examples of protein-rich lean meats include white-meat chicken and turkey as well as lean beef.2.

Vitamin-rich foods.Nuts and fish are a good source of vitamins B1, B2 and B6, while carrots, leafy greens and sweet potatoes are a great source of vitamin A.3.

Healthy fats.Examples of healthy fats include almonds, eggs, coconut, full-fat yogurt and walnuts.

Many healthy fats also provide important nutrients, including antioxidants and omega-3s.4.

Fiber-rich foods.Foods like potatoes, butternut squash, lentils, oats and quinoa are all fiber-rich foods that nursing parents might consider incorporating into their diets.5.

Your favorite healthy foods.experts recommend eating the foods you enjoy, so long as they are rich in vitamins and nutrients