U.S. Military Sends More Troops To Kabul Airport After Fall Of Afghanistan

CBS News has learned calls are going out to thousands of American citizens in Afghanistan with instructions on how to get to the airport and where to go when they arrive.
CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
**Kabul falls**
The speed with which Taliban managed to seize control in Afghanistan has both shocked the entire world..
Former U.S. President George W. Bush and his wife Laura Bush on Monday wrote in a letter they were saddened by events in..