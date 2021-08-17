COVID-19 Booster Shots Could Be On The Way

Here come the endless COVID booster shots! Fauci says it's "likely, inevitable" they're never going to end
NaturalNews.com
(Natural News) We’ve come a long, sad, maddening way from “two weeks to bend the curve” of the novel coronavirus spread to..
(Natural News) We’ve come a long, sad, maddening way from “two weeks to bend the curve” of the novel coronavirus spread to..
Noxopharm Ltd (ASX:NOX) is set for a very busy six months ahead with news flow expected from its Veyonda® immune-oncology drug..
COVID booster shots on the way?