'Star Wars: Visions' Drops Stunning New Trailer

Gizmodo reports that the latest trailer for the upcoming 'Star Wars: Visions' series, "looks phenomenal.".

The upcoming Disney+ series showcases various Japanese anime studios' takes on a galaxy far, far away.

Along with the trailer, Disney also announced the names of studios contributing to the series, the episodes' titles and their voice casts.

Lucy Liu, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Neil Patrick Harris, Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa and George Takei all contribute to the voice-cast.

Episodes include:.

“The Duel” — Animated by Kamikaze Douga, who also made the 'Batman Ninja' movie.

“Tatooine Rhapsody” — Animated by Twin Engine’s Studio Colorido, who also did the movie adaptation of 'Burn the Witch.'.

“The Village Bride” — Animated by Kinema Citrus.

'Star Wars: Visions' premieres on September 22 on Disney+