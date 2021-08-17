Pete Buttigieg Announces He and Husband Chasten Are Parents

The U.S. Secretary of Transportation made the announcement on Aug.

17 via Twitter.

For some time, Chasten and I have wanted to grow our family.

, Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Secretary of Transportation, via Twitter.

We’re overjoyed to share that we’ve become parents!

, Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Secretary of Transportation, via Twitter.

The process isn’t done yet and we’re thankful for the love, support, and respect for our privacy that has been offered to us.

, Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Secretary of Transportation, via Twitter.

We can’t wait to share more soon, Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Secretary of Transportation, via Twitter.

Chasten Buttigieg shared the tweet, adding "Some News!".

In a recent interview with 'The Washington Post,' .

He revealed that he and husband Pete were in the midst of the adoption process.

We have quite a few friends in our circle who've navigated [the adoption process], so we've just been having a lot of conversations with friends and started trying to figure out what will work for us, Chasten Buttigieg, Writer, via 'USA Today'.

First Lady Jill Biden offered her congratulations via Twitter.

Congratulations to you and @Chasten!

Welcome to parenthood!, First Lady Jill Biden, via 'USA Today'.

Meghan McCain, the former co-host of 'The View' also tweeted out her congratulations.

Omg!

Congratulations to you and Chasten!!!

What spectacular news!, Meghan McCain, via 'USA Today'.

Pete Buttigieg is the first openly gay man to be confirmed to a U.S. president's Cabinet