Web Extra: Full interview with Westside Community Schools director of Communications Brandi Paul

Three news now, web extraday it is what's going on.to have students back.

Ourready for this.

All of ourtheir educational assistanfor our nutrition serviceswe're all here for is ourto see the joy in their eyback into school, this isworth it for us and we knolot going on to get to thiyou guys are relieved, it'to the rest of the year.

Yplanning that goes into plof people think, oh, it'sfrom the truth.

Teachers,are always planning what sWhat should we continue toour strategic plan for thethat we've been working onmonths including this summactually see Children herethis is what we're all herwe put the working for toand what have you guys heaparents today throughout tdropping their kids off.

Wkids, I think they feel grin MS Hoffman's classroom,hands up in the air, excitand get their brand new iptogether.

We definitely leso many others did the implearning that kids need eato be around other human bto have our kids here togeand staff members to suppothem learn.

You mentionedabout what's in there, whamoving forward into the nesource strategic plan wasout.

We got community inpu15 month process where weour taxpayers are businessyou want West Side to be ado you expect from a Westa student or a teacher.

Weinformation and formed fouaround our student achieveour financial stability anand everything.

We're doinjust our community engagemseeing here today with Misof those things, both ourhow well we're supportingsucceed, but also what we'our students who want to bthem back here.

Miss HoffmSide student, she did herwith us and then she wanteto teach a new generationlike she was and we couldnthat.

That goes right intoabout growing our own teacto address that ourselves.nurture and support studenteachers, How can we giveneed to succeed and then sa great place to continueof that.

And you mentionedkind of supporting those sthe ones who want to comeelse does it take to kinddo all this stuff?

So thatAbsolutely.

So we have ourand teenagers who think thbe teachers, they can actuand teachers and get thatto see what it's really licolleges, whether it's midof Nebraska Omaha or Bellejust to kind of put thosewhere teachers want that sor a real hands on settingcoach?

Do you want to be aDo you want to excel in enWe're gonna get you here agive you the tools you neeplanting those seeds all oto show our future teacheryou here at West side.

Anolooking at is we have educfolks who haven't gotten tyet, but they love kids, tand learning.

How can we hwe maybe give you a scholafoundation to help you getAnd again, we hope that thsupport that they alreadyget that degree will compeand want to stay here forwhen students do come backside with you guys, I'm suknowing we did well enoughwant to come back and stilit is so wonderful.

We hadbreakfast and every teacheteach.

There were so manythey're teachers, they arebuildings in some cases whone of our teachers that sschool had a picture withcoach who we won a state cthat is still a teacher anschool.

They're not goingby side to see those relatso many years ago in a menand now their co workers,something really special ato keep nurturing that andand what are you most exciYou know, our superintendethat in his opinion and Ihis opinion this is the mowe've ever faced in educatchallenges and hurdles lasstudents missed a lot, whebeing together or differenjust didn't learn as wellwe faced.

We're back herenew technology at our fingresolved sense of strengthdo anything.

We're gonna myear yet for our students,