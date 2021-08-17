The Mailbag Opens, Mac Jones Rules the World, Madness Ensues | NFL Deep Dive

Jenny, Conor and Gary rip open the mailbag one more time before the regular season starts, and everyone is talking about Mac Jones.

Or, at least three people are talking about Mac Jones toward the top of the show.

After that, a buffalo wing heat index on everyone’s darkhorse picks, a discussion of what homefield advantage means, whether the Fangio/Staley-style defenses age better than the Seattle-style Cover-3 did, our favorite stats, and what non-special teams positions we could survive playing for a single play in the NFL.Plus, running down your nickname suggestions as Conor and Gary truly lose it in a moment of—depending on your perspective—anti-comedy or non-comedy.

And the dramatic reveal of the question very few have been asking: Why were the division preview shows ordered the way they were?