The Tri-County Health Department voted Tuesday to pass a mask mandate for 2- to 11-year-olds in schools and child care facilities, but counties are allowed to opt out of the mandate.
Tri-County Health holds vote on school, child care mask mandate
Credit: 7News - The Denver ChannelDuration: 21:45s 0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Most populous Texas county defies governor with mask mandate
HOUSTON (AP) — Texas’ most populous county on Thursday joined the legal battle by local officials seeking to override Gov. Greg..
SeattlePI.com