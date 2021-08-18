Raw: Caldor Fire Jumps Mormon Emigrant Trail Near Pollock Pines

Steve Large shows the fire that has crossed the Mormon Emigrant Trail.
Evacuations are now mandatory on the north side of Highway 50 for the first time today (8/17/21).
Mandatory evacuations are still in effect in Pollock Pines where smoke fills the skies. A CBS13 crew watched as firefighter worked..
Mandatory evacuations are in place for several communities as the Caldor Fire grows in El Dorado County.