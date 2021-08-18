Bills' Dion Dawkins was hospitalized with COVID-19, local doctor says now is the time to get vaccinated

Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins recently became one of the 36 million Americans to test positive for COVID-19.
Dawkins was just a few days short of being fully vaccinated when he contracted the virus.
Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins recently became one of the 36 million Americans to test positive for COVID-19.
Dawkins was just a few days short of being fully vaccinated when he contracted the virus.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster held a news conference Monday morning to address the latest COVID-19 issues affecting the state.