Bills' Dion Dawkins was hospitalized with COVID-19, local doctor says now is the time to get vaccinated
Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins recently became one of the 36 million Americans to test positive for COVID-19.

Dawkins was just a few days short of being fully vaccinated when he contracted the virus.