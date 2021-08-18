8 pm Update: Hotels Sold Out As Caldor Fire Evacuees Seek Shelter

Velena Jones was in Placerville Tuesday where there are no accommodations left to rent.
Rooms are book up all the way to Folsom.
The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office says it's using all of its resources to help residents evacuate from zones threatened by the..
Residents of Pollock Pines in El Dorado County have left their homes as the Caldor Fire approaches. Some are at the evacuation..