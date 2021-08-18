Suburban Family Desperate For Answers About Mark Frerichs, Navy Vet Kidnapped In Kabul
Suburban Family Desperate For Answers About Mark Frerichs, Navy Vet Kidnapped In Kabul

A family from suburban Lombard is desperate to bring home their son, a U.S. Navy veteran, who was kidnapped in the Afghan capital city of Kabul more than a year ago.

CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports.