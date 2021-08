Acadiana Kickoff Tour: Iota

THE BULLDOGS AFTER STARTING1-2... WON THEIR LAST 2 GAMES TOREACH THEPLAYOFFS.

NOW IOTA RETURNS TO"NORMAL" PROCEDURES... WITH ALOAD OF EXPERIENCE TO ATTACK2021.GETTING THESE YOUNG MEN READY.GETTING THEM TO BE PHYSICAL.GETTINTHG EM READYTO GO EVERY DAY.

IF THEY DON'TBELIEVE IN WHAT THEY'RE DOING,THEN WE'VE LOST THEFIRST BALETT.

THESE BOYS BELIEVEIN IT WITH ALL THEIR HEART.THAT'S HALF THEBATTLE RIGHT THERE.

I FEEL LIKEWE'RE ALL CLOSER.

WE HAVEBETTER RELATIONSHIPS BECAUSEWE'VE BEEN PLAYING FOOTBALL FORA LONG TIMETOGETHER.

SINCE MIDDLE SCHOOL.SO THAT HES LPUS OUT ON THEFIELD.DID I MENTION IOTA HAD A TON OFEXPERIENCE?

HOW ABOUT 20STARTERS RETURNING FOR THEBULLDOGS... 10 ON EACH SIDE.I-H-S WILL BE LED BY THEDISTRICT 5-3-A OFFENSIVE MVP INQUARTERBACKDAWSON WALLACE.

TIGHT END OWENHARMON WAS AN ALL STATESELECTION...AND ON DEFENSE... THEIRUPPERCLASSMEN KNOW HOW TO PACK APUNCH.OUR COMMUNICATION IS REALLY GOODON THE DEFENSE.

BECAUSE OF THAT.IF COACH WOULDN'T HAVE SHOWED USHOW TO COMMUNICATE AND HOW TO BELIKE AFAMILY, WE WOULDN'T BE THE TEAMWE ARE NOW.

WE TRY TO BE ASPHYSICAL AND RECKONING AS WECAN.

NOW, WE TRY TODO THAT WITH A LITTLE CONTROL.WE WANT TO STOP THE RUN AND WEWANT TO MAKE YOU THROW THE BALL.WE DON'T WANT YOU TO DO WHAT YOUWANT TO DO, WEWANT TO GET YOU OUT OF THAT.