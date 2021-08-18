Six public debuts for Bentley at Monterey Car Week

Bentley made a hugely successful return to public events in the USA with six debuts at Monterey Car Week 2021.

A four-day exhibition of the company’s latest products and Beyond100 strategy was run entirely in accordance with CDC guidelines, keeping Bentley’s guests and staff COVID-safe throughout.

All three of Bentley Mulliner’s stunning portfolios – Classic, Coachbuilt and Collections – came together for the first time, alongside a public debut of Bentley’s new hybrid range featuring both the new Flying Spur Hybrid and the Bentayga Hybrid.

The Home of Bentley in Monterey was once again the destination for more than 2,500 Bentley customers and aficionados over the course of the event, with 100 of them taking test drives in the latest products.

The Home featured a different line-up of Bentleys every day, supported by a hand-crafted display detailing the company’s Beyond100 strategy – Bentley’s nine-year journey to become the world’s leading sustainable luxury mobility company.

The display featured the biofuel-powered Continental GT3 Pikes Peak at its centre, surrounded by a selection of in-development sustainable materials and information on the brand’s path to complete carbon neutrality and climate positivity.