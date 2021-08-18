Lotus Emira arrives in the USA with F1 legend Jenson Button at the wheel for thrilling Laguna Seca film ahead of USA public debu

Fresh from its triumphant world debut last month, the Lotus Emira is making its first appearance in the USA… with a very special driver at the wheel.

Formula 1 World Champion Jenson Button put the all-new petrol-powered sports car through its paces at Laguna Seca Raceway.

Like Lotus, Jenson was in California for Monterey Car Week, the Radford 62-2 – a reinterpretation of the Lotus Type 62 to be manufactured using Lotus technology – recently received its world premiere ahead of making its public debut with the Emira on the Lotus stand at The Quail, A Motorsport Gathering.

Jenson Button stated after his drive that “This is such a great circuit, most road cars on tracks don’t work, but this does.” The Emira is an all-new mid-engined sports car that perfectly embodies the ongoing transformation of the iconic British sports car manufacturer.

Its striking design is delivering exotic supercar appeal in sports car segment, with inspiration from the Lotus Evija hypercar clear in its fluid surfaces and crisp feature lines.