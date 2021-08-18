5 fentanyl-related overdose deaths in 24 hours in Las Vegas

During a 24-hour period on Aug.
12, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported five suspected fentanyl-related overdose deaths that occurred in Clark County.
During a 24-hour period on Aug.
12, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported five suspected fentanyl-related overdose deaths that occurred in Clark County.
During a 24-hour period on Aug. 12, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported five suspected fentanyl-related overdose..
During a 24-hour period on Aug. 12, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported five suspected fentanyl-related overdose..